fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

By: The Associated Press LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK February 5, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate, bringing to a close only the third presidential  trial  in American history with votes that split the country, tested civic norms and fed the tumultuous 2020 race for the White House. A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo