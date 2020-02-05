fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Real Estate Law: Addressing a landlord’s broken promise to their real estate broker

Real Estate Law: Addressing a landlord’s broken promise to their real estate broker

By: Special to The Daily Record Patrick J. Quigley February 5, 2020 0

Imagine your favorite restaurant. You’ve just enjoyed a great meal, everything was perfectly prepared, and the service was impeccable. Would you ever imagine walking out without paying the bill or leaving a tip? The answer (I hope) is of course not. The restaurant and the server would be furious. Now, imagine that you are leasing commercial ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo