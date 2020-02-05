fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Federal Reserve System: United States v. Wells Fargo

Second Circuit – Federal Reserve System: United States v. Wells Fargo

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal Reserve System Federal Reserve Banks – False Claims Act – Agents of the United States United States v. Wells Fargo 18-1267 Judges Katzmann, Cabranes, and Carney Background: The plaintiffs appealed from the grant of a motion to dismiss filed by the Wells Fargo defendants. The plaintiffs argue that it was in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo