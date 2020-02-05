fbpx
Ulster county judge censured

By: Daily Record Staff February 5, 2020 0

A judge in Ulster County has been censured after being charged with driving while intoxicated. Shandaken Town Court Justice Michael J. Miranda pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired (DWAI), according to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Miranda agreed to the censure, according to the Commission. In March 2018, after having at least eight alcoholic ...

