Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 7, 2020

Court Calendars for February 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

City Court HON. SHANNON O’KEEFE-PERO Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—SEALED – Lacy Katzen – Knauf Shaw 2—SEALED – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Lambert Bay Associates Ltd v Jazmyne Jenkins and Vanessa Torres, 122 Lexington Ave – Timothy L Alexson 4—Patti Billard v Courtney Baker-Brown, 296 Clay Ave – Timothy L Alexson 5—Paul Le Roc 3 LLC v Carment Deleon, 25 Fair Place – Timothy L ...

