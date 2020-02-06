fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 12, 2019   DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MUNOZ, EVELYN 251 POST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - BUCKMAN, SUSAN JANE 45 SHERWOOD AVENUE, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - BUKSIC, MARKO 55 EGRET DRIVE, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 - - WATSON, PAUL BRIAN 10 WOODRUFF ROAD, RUSH NY 14543 - - THAPA, KARAN 110C CHATHAM GARDENS, ROCHESTER NY 14605 - - WASHINGTON, BILLY L 135 SILVER ...

