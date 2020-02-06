fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded November 13, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 13, 2019   DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT COBBLESTONE COUNSELING SERVICE 2604 ELMWOOD AVENUE SUITE 120, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - TETENOV, SERINA MARSHE RAGLANG 90 ROOSEVELT ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE IRA APPAREL 3 WINNERS CIRCLE, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - AN||STAHL| & OGNENOVSKI, DILLON DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE J&L COLLISION 14 CALIHAN PARK, ROCHESTER NY - ...

