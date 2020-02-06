fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded November 6, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded November 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded November 6, 2019 CORPORATION NAME FILED DEBRE BISRAT SAINT GEBRIEL ETHIOPIA ORTHODOX TEWAHEDO CHURCH 185 MT HOPE AVENUE APT 320, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ROOM FOR DESSERT 28 JACARANDA COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - MCDONOUGH, MARY ROTH 28 JACARANDA COURT, PENFIELD NY 14526 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE BLADES FOR LIFE 579 STONE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo