fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Judgments Recorded October 18, 2019

Judgments Recorded October 18, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 18, 2019 JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT MCMULLEN, WILLIAM 679 MAPLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: HAMILTON, ANITA Amount: $105.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, DAVID G et ano 1400 PINE TRAIL APARTMENT 12, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $18,660.29 BUIE, ALEXANDER J 685 BAILEY ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: ROCHESTER INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY Attorney: PETER J CRAIG & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $3,752.43 BURRELL, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo