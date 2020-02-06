fbpx
Home / News / Judgments Recorded October 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 19, 2019   JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT FRANKE, HANS 683 WILER ROAD APARTMENT 1, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: $1,002.91

