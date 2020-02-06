fbpx
Keeping Your Balance: Business-use vehicles deduction for the self-employed

By: James C. DeRidder February 6, 2020 0

Are you self-employed and looking for ways to save time, cut down on your recordkeeping duties, and reduce your paperwork and retention of old receipts? The optional standard mileage rates for business vehicles can help you do that. Businesses that operate up to four vehicles at the same time can deduct this standard mileage rate ...

