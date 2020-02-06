fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded January 23, 2020

Mortgages Recorded January 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 23, 2020                 78   NOT PROVIDED CASSERINO, DONALD J Property Address: 1368 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $3,035.00 GARCIA, KIMBERLY Property Address: 170 KNAPP AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 HIRSCHHORN HOLDINGS LLC & HIRSCHHORN HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 447-449 CLIFFORD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ARMELI, MARISA Amount: $150,000.00 MORELLI, JULIE A Property Address: 1069 WHITLOCK ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo