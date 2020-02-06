fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded November 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 1, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC COLEMAN, BARBARA J Appoints: COLEMAN, CHRISTOPHER M CSMC 2017-RPL2 TRUST Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC EMC MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC MARTIN, SHARON Appoints: MARTIN, FRED MCPHERSON, OSWALD JR Appoints: MCPHERSON, OSWALD SR RABJOHN, JAMES Appoints: RABJOHN, ELAINE RICHMOND, ANTON E Appoints: RICHMOND, SUELLEN SALMON, MARY E Appoints: FROMHART, KIRK A SENESIE, SULAIMAN Appoints: SENESIE, JENEBA SEXTON, SHARON DENISE Appoints: ...

