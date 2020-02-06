fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded November 12, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 12, 2019   POWER OF ATTORNEY CANTIN, GERARD A Appoints: CANTIN, VIOLET W COWARD, ROBERT J Appoints: NEU, CHRISTINA JAMES, TALIUS A Appoints: WHITE, ODULA M LYONS, FLORENCE Appoints: CHESTER, KATHLEEN M SANOW, ROBERT M Appoints: SANOW, MARILYN R SOCHIA, DIANE M Appoints: CIANCIONE, ELIZABETH A TULLAR, MARILYUU C Appoints: BATTLESON, NANCY L VENIGALLA, SRINIVAS Appoints: VENIGALLA, SRUTHI

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo