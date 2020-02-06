fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded November 4, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 4, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY ANGELIS, TEODOROS Appoints: ANGELIS, DEMETRIOS BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC BORRELLI, MARY LOU Appoints: BORRELLI, THOMAS J BORRELLI, NICK A Appoints: BORRELLI, THOMAS J CLEARY, MARGARET A Appoints: MILLER, DEBRA DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: IRBC LLC DLJ MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING INC PARR, DANIEL J Appoints: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo