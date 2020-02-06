fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded November 6, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 6, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NA Appoints: MORTGAGE CONNECT DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS LLC BUTLER, ANN E Appoints: DELAVAK, LORI A DELEO, CATHERINE G Appoints: DELEO, SAMUEL DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING LLC LAGANA, LISA J Appoints: LAGANA, MICHAEL JOHN MISHAL, RICHIE A Appoints: MISHAL, MOHAMMAD PASSINAULT, NATHAN Appoints: PASSINAULT, JULIE RANER, CATHERINE L Appoints: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF THE HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM ...

