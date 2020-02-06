fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded November 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 6, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded November 7, 2019   POWER OF ATTORNEY BERNITT, JAMES A Appoints: BERNITT, MARIA J GELLASCH, DENNIS K Appoints: CORRETORE, DAVID T MIDSOUTH VII REO 1 LLC Appoints: MIDWEST SERVICING 4 LLC PASSINAULT, NATHAN Appoints: PASSINAULT, JULIE RAYAM, ANNIE P Appoints: DAVIS, WILLIE B STRYKER, PHILLIP V Appoints: STRYKER, EVELYN VANDENBERG, LINDA Appoints: VANDENBERG, RICHARD REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY HANRETTY, MARGARET MARY Appoints: HANRETTY, CATHERINE

