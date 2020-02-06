fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded October 31, 2019

February 6, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded October 31, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: TITLE365 COMPANY CITIBANK NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DAVID, MARGARET L Appoints: DAVID, MARTHA A DEVOS, BECKY C Appoints: DEVOS, JAMES W JR EMILSON, MARY R Appoints: EMILSON, ROLF FABRIZIO, MARK P Appoints: FABRIZIO, KATHLENE M GATES, PATRICIA A Appoints: DUELL, KARL JPMORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP Appoints: WESTCOR LAND TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY PENNYMAC LOAN SERVICES LLC Appoints: BANK ...

