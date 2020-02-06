fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

Prosecutors rest case in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS February 6, 2020 0

NEW YORK — Prosecutors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial rested their case Thursday after more than two weeks of testimony punctuated by harrowing accounts from six women who say he ignored pleas of "no, no, no" and excused his behavior as a Hollywood norm. "The people rest, judge," Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said, moving the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo