fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Romeo leaving Assembly to become county clerk

Romeo leaving Assembly to become county clerk

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 6, 2020 0

Jamie Romeo (D-Irondequoit) has been appointed Monroe County clerk by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meaning she will give up her seat in the New York State Assembly before the end of the week. Romeo, the former chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party, fills the county clerk opening that was created when Adam Bello was elected county executive in November. She ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo