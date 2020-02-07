fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for February 10, 2020

Court Calendars for February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 7, 2020 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Ricardo Bailey v Michael Tubbs St, 105 Ave B – Craig D Carson 2—Baxbar Commercial Realty LLC v Renee Elliot, 56 Chili Terrace – William M Higgins 3—BPG R2 LLC v Neisha Diaz-Rivera, 359 Thurston Road – William M Higgins 4—BPG R4 LLC v Rebekah Woods and Ryan Thompson, 33 Brooklyn St ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo