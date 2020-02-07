fbpx
Court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling

Court rules fantasy sports contests are illegal gambling

By: The Associated Press MARY ESCH February 7, 2020

ALBANY—Daily fantasy contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings face an uncertain future in New York state after an appellate court ruled Thursday that a 2016 law legalizing such games violated a constitutional prohibition on gambling. The court upheld a lower court's ruling that the Legislature unlawfully authorized the activity by classifying it as a ...

