Daily Record, RBJ announce Corporate Counsel honorees

The Daily Record and the Rochester Business Journal have selected 11 members of the legal community for the 2020 class of Corporate Counsel Awards honorees.

The awards honor the Greater Rochester area’s standout corporate counsel for the critical roles they play in making their companies successful.

Criteria for receiving a Corporate Counsel Award include demonstrating exceptional character, integrity and ethics; showing a significant contribution to the success of their organization; and having a positive impact on the company or organization they serve.

“The 2020 Corporate Counsel honorees exemplify legal excellence and are making a difference for their companies and for the greater community. They are committed to community service and mentoring,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal. “Their impact on their profession and on Western New York is significant. The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal are honored to recognize them for their achievements.”

The Corporate Counsel Awards will be presented March 30 at a networking reception and dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester, 125 East Main St. in Rochester. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the March 31 issue of The Daily Record and in the April 3 issue of the Rochester Business Journal and will be available online at NYDailyRecord.com and at rbj.net.

For more information about sponsorships and tickets for the Corporate Counsel Awards, visit www.NYDailyRecord.com or call 585-363-7271.

The 2020 Corporate Counsel Awards honorees are:

Samuel J. Burruano Jr., Financial Institutions/Five Star Bank

Deirdre M. Flynn, University of Rochester

Julie M. Lewis, Carestream Health

Brian P. Madrazo, Paychex, Inc.

Heidi Martinez, Xerox Corporation

Ellen O’Neill, Alstom Signaling, Inc./Alstom Transportation, Inc.

Jeffrey Stone, Stantec

Sarah Turner, Manning & Napier

Joseph Turri, O’Connell Electric Company, Inc.

Amy S. Warner, Rochester RHIO

Jennifer N. Weidner, Canandaigua National Corporation