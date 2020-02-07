fbpx
Individual members of Congress barred from suing President Trump over business dealings

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow February 7, 2020 0

Individual members of Congress cannot sue President Donald Trump to stop his private businesses from accepting payments from foreign governments, a federal appeals court in Washington ruled Friday. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit unanimously dismissed a lawsuit filed by more than 200 Democrats in Congress seeking to enforce the Constitution's anti-corruption emoluments ...

