fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded January 24, 2020

Deeds Recorded January 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 9, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded January 24, 2020                 58   4420 SEEVER, ROBERT A JR to SCHWASMAN, CATHERINE M Property Address: 43 COVERWOOD DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12301 Page: 0328 Tax Account: 069.10-4-13 Full Sale Price: $106,000.00 SLENTZ, IAN W to BALL, ELIJAH et ano Property Address: 16 GRAVES STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12301 Page: 0108 Tax Account: 086.44-2-23.1 Full Sale Price: $106,000.00 14450 BROOMFIELD, WILLIAM H to BEDNARCYK, MICHAEL Property Address: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo