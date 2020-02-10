fbpx
Court Calendars for February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Jerome Dixon v Aaron Dennis and Shadazha Monay Hughes, 312 Roxborough Road – Paul M Aloi 2—Homewise MGMT LLC v Jermaine Slade and Katrina Slade, 1890 Clifford Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—86 Clifton LLC v Donnell Brown, 86 Clifton St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—174 Fernwood Avenue LLC v Kiruesti McMillian ...

