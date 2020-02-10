fbpx
Fourth Department – Attorney-client privilege: Borrelli v. Thomas

Fourth Department – Attorney-client privilege: Borrelli v. Thomas

February 10, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Attorney-client privilege Waiver by executor – Decedent’s estate Borrelli v. Thomas CA 18-01743 Appealed from Surrogate’s Court, Monroe County Background: At issue on appeal is whether an executor has the authority to waive a decedent’s attorney-client privilege. Ruling: The Appellate Division held that it makes little sense to prohibit an executor from ...

