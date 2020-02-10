fbpx
Fourth Department – Seizure: People v. Williams

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Seizure Probable cause – Reasonable suspicion – Confirmatory observations People v. Williams KA 18-00444 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Arresting officers received an anonymous 911 call that drugs were sold out ...

