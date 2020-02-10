fbpx
Second Circuit – Unregistered Molotov cocktails: United States v. Williams

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Unregistered Molotov cocktails Mens re Arson – Jury instruction United States v. Williams 18-1267 Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Park Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of arson and possession of unregistered Molotov cocktails. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that when instructing the jury on attempt, the district court stated ...

