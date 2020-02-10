fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Feb. 10, 2020

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Feb. 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 127 Sparrow Dr West Henrietta 14586 02/10/2020 01:30 PM Schiller & Knapp, LLP $94,721.76 43 Lisbon St Rochester 14606 02/10/2020 02:00 PM Schiller, Knapp, Lefkowitz & Hertzel $32,699.93 272 Westside Dr Rochester 14624 02/10/2020 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo