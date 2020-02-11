fbpx
Home / News / Feds back away from Stone sentencing proposal

Feds back away from Stone sentencing proposal

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO February 11, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will take the extraordinary step of lowering the recommended prison time for Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump, a federal official said Tuesday, just hours after the president condemned the recommended sentence as "very horrible and unfair." The official said there was no contact with the White House before ...

