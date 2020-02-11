fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Judicial diversion program: People v. Eady

Fourth Department – Judicial diversion program: People v. Eady

By: Daily Record Staff February 11, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Judicial diversion program Connection between substance abuse issues and criminal behavior People v. Eady KA 15-00763 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument. He argues that it was an abuse of discretion to deny his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo