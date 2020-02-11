fbpx
Injunction on brokers’ fees not a game-changer in Rochester

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 11, 2020 0

The association representing state Realtors, together with a host of downstate real estate firms, for now have successfully blocked a new law that makes it illegal for brokers to collect a fee from renters. State Supreme Court Justice Michael Mackey on Monday granted a temporary restraining order, meaning a ruling by the Department of State (DOS) outlawing ...

