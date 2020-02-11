fbpx
Not in the script at rape trial: Weinstein on witness stand

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS February 11, 2020 0

NEW YORK — The defense rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial without him testifying, setting the stage for closing arguments in a landmark #MeToo trial punctuated by graphic testimony from six of the disgraced Hollywood mogul's accusers. As expected, Weinstein chose not to take the witness stand, avoiding the risk of having prosecutors ...

