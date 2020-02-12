fbpx
Sheriff's Office sued for refusing to enforce eviction

Sheriff’s Office sued for refusing to enforce eviction

By: Bennett Loudon February 12, 2020 0

The Solstice Senior Living Community in Perinton has filed a lawsuit against Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter for refusing to evict a resident who has not paid rent for several months. In October, Perinton Justice Michael H. Arnold issued an eviction warrant to remove Linda Shafer from an apartment at the Ayrault Road facility. Solstice also won ...

