Home / News / Trial team quits Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence

Trial team quits Roger Stone case in dispute over sentence

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER February 12, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — The four lawyers who prosecuted Roger Stone quit the case after the Justice Department overruled them and said it would take the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for President Donald Trump's longtime ally and confidant. The departures on Tuesday raised immediate questions over whether Trump, who earlier ...

