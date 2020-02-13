fbpx
Court Calendars for February 14, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2020 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Fishbain Arnon v Felicia Hardy, 49 Felix St – Burgess & Miraglia – Legal Aid Society – Rochester 2—Shaleena Irwin v Lakesha Deacon and Branden Dickerson, 739 Parsells Ave – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Rochester Highlands New York LLC v Mario Diaz Santana and Gloria Troche Jimenez, 17 Green Knolls Drive – ...

