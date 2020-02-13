fbpx
Federal courts are busy

By: Bennett Loudon February 13, 2020 0

It turns out there’s a lot happening at the federal court. About 75 attorneys turned out Wednesday afternoon for the continuing legal education program called What’s Happening at the Federal Court, which included presentations on the flood of Social Security disability cases and a new program to assign attorneys to assist pro se litigants, judicial advice ...

