fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Malicious prosecution: Hernandez v. Denny’s Corp., et al.

Fourth Department – Malicious prosecution: Hernandez v. Denny’s Corp., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Malicious prosecution Probable cause – Assault and battery – Question of fact Hernandez v. Denny’s Corp., et al. CA 19-00422 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when he was arrested by two defendants, security guards at a Denny’s restaurant, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo