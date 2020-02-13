fbpx
Home / News / Houses, still in short supply, are selling quickly

By: Kevin Oklobzija February 13, 2020 0

If you’re hoping to buy a house in the Rochester area, you better be prepared to act fast. New listings spent an average of just 28 days on the market before they were snatched up last month, according to Redfin’s analysis of the country’s largest 85 markets in January. Only Tacoma, Wash., saw faster sales, with ...

