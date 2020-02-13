fbpx
Judge sides with couples suing feds over marriage interviews

By: The Associated Press REGINA GARCIA CANO February 13, 2020 0

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has banned immigration officials from arresting, detaining and deporting immigrants who are seeking legal status based on their marriages to U.S. citizens. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel issued the ruling in a case filed by six couples accusing immigration officials of luring families to marriage interviews in ...

