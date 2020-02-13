fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Keeping Your Balance: What can you do to protect yourself against cyber criminals if you’re a nonprofit?

Keeping Your Balance: What can you do to protect yourself against cyber criminals if you’re a nonprofit?

By: Michelle M. Cain February 13, 2020 0

Do you think nonprofits are likely targets for cybercrime? Many nonprofits consider themselves unlikely targets, however this couldn't be further from the truth. The reality is that your organization is filled with data and often has fewer resources and less cyber expertise to put protections in place. In short, you may be the perfect target ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo