Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded January 29, 2020

Deeds Recorded January 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded January 29, 2020                 73   14420 HANIFORD, FELICIA A et ano to MCCORMACK, ANN L et ano Property Address: 59 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12303 Page: 0139 Tax Account: 054.01-1-53 Full Sale Price: $149,900.00 KEYBANK N.A to SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT Property Address: 304 CHADLEE DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12303 Page: 0091 Tax Account: 054.01-2-57 Full Sale Price: $1.00 TERILLI, DENNIS ...

