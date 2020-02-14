fbpx
Deeds Recorded January 30, 2020

February 14, 2020

Deeds   Recorded January 30 2020                  93 14420 HAFNER, BERTHA P to WAITE, BRITNEY M et ano Property Address: 120 DELAINA ROSE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12304 Page: 0099 Tax Account: 054.01-2-15 Full Sale Price: $122,500.00 MYER, ANDREA et ano to KINCAID, JOSEPH E Property Address: 61 VALLEY VIEW DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12304 Page: 0226 Tax Account: 054.18-1-40 Full Sale Price: $174,900.00 PHILLIPS, BARBARA et ano ...

