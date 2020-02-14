fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Lagares v. Carrier Terminal Services Inc.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Lagares v. Carrier Terminal Services Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Failure to follow safety instructions – Proximate cause – Comparative fault Lagares v. Carrier Terminal Services Inc. CA 19-00105 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced a Labor Law action seeking damages for injuries sustained when he fell through the roof of the defendant’s building while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo