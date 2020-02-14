fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 1, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ATKINS, WARREN 6756 SILVER RIDGE LANE, WEST PALM BEACH FL 33413 Favor: NEW YORK CENTRAL MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY, Amount: $1,000,000.00 CHRIST, NORM J SR 263 GILMORE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Amount: $7,386.54 FIGUEROA, ANTHONY et ano 23-4 MEADOW FARM NORTH, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC Amount: $7,092.42 GRANT, FREDDIE et ano 520 EAST AVENUE 308, ROCHESTER ...

