Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded October 31, 2019

Judgments Recorded October 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 31, 2019 JUDGMENT BROWN, ANTTWAN Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT COMFORT, LISA 130 POMEROY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 ROBINSON, CARLTON 155 GRAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ADANIYA, MICHAEL 38 QUAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA Attorney: ...

