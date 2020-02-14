fbpx
Judgments Recorded October 31, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded October 31, 2019 SAMBOLIN, MILTON L 39 CLARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 SANTIAGO, KIRIA 501 SENECA MANOR DRIVE APT 10L, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 SMITH, RANSOM 410 EMERSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 TROCHE, YESSENIA 10 COSTAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

