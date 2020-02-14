fbpx
February 14, 2020

Liens Filed Recorded October 31, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN WBS CAPITAL INC Favor: BOHLER ENGINEERING MA LLC Amount: $20,983.25 1447 ST PAUL STREET, ROCHESTER NY

