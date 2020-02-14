fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded January 29, 2020

Mortgages Recorded January 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 29, 2020                 105   NOT PROVIDED ANGELIS, DEMETRIOS Property Address: 61 MARSHALL STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: PENSION, CASCIANI Amount: $130,000.00 CUVA, ANTHONY & CUVA, JOSEPHINE Property Address: 2466 SAINT PAUL BOULEVARD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $136,800.00 FERGUSON, KATHLEEN C & KATHLEEN FERGUSON MANAGEMENT TRUST Property Address: 492 SMITH ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $250,000.00 PRECISION PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2100 HYLAN DRIVE, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo